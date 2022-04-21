LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emergency public safety power outage is scheduled to take place at Mt. Charleston on Friday morning, according to NV Energy.

The decision was made by the company due to unexpected and unprecedented high winds of more than 90 mph on Angel Peak.

The outage will take place at 4:57 a.m. on Friday and is expected to end at approximately 9 a.m. and will impact 470 customers.

NV Energy says it has already notified impacted customers by phone, text, and email messages.

The power will be shut off for safety in order to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.

A Customer Resource Center (CRC) will be available at the Retreat at Charleston Peak, located at 2755 Kyle Canyon Rd., Mt. Charleston during the outage from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, or until power is restored.