LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that emergency repairs on State Route 160 will start Monday, Oct. 2.

“The work will repair multiple locations that were damaged during flooding over Labor Day weekend and during Tropical Storm Hilary,” the tweet said.

The work is scheduled to take place from Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Fridays from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The project is set to be completed by late November.

The project area is approximately located between Tecopa Road and Cathedral Canyon Road between Las Vegas and Pahrump on SR-160. The work includes:

Repairing one median crossing

Cleaning out multiple drainage culverts

Performing several miles of shoulder repair in both directions of travel

Traffic control operations include one lane closure, allowing one lane of traffic in each direction within the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced to 55mph during this time.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit the Nevada Roads website or call 511 before driving.