Emergency rental, utility assistance to be discussed in Friday news conference

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are among the thousands of Southern Nevadans in need of help paying for rent and utilities, a news conference Friday could provide you the information you need to apply for that help.

Currently the State of Nevada has allocated $20 million of CARES Act funding for southern Nevada in addition to the $30 million that Clark County has already been allocated for families in need of rental and utility assistance.

HopeLink of Southern Nevada, a non-profit organization, along with other partner agencies like HELP of Southern Nevada, are providing this emergency rental and utility assistance for families in Clark County affected by COVID-19.

During the conference, Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine will discuss the current funding and how to access it. Congresswoman Dina Titus, who was a co-sponsor of the CARES Act, will provide updates on efforts to increase funding for Nevadans. Councilwoman Olivia Diaz will be moderating the bilingual news conference and discuss what help is available from the city.