EMERGENCY HOLIDAY CHEER: North Las Vegas firefighters deliver Santa on Christmas Eve

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Instead of reindeer and sleighbells, Santa and his elves loaded up a fire truck in North Las Vegas for the annual “Emergency Holiday Cheer.”

“We’re going to show up to the neighborhood with lights and sirens going. Typically when we do show up it because something bad has happened,” said Sergio Reynoso, City of North Las Vegas Fire Department.

This time the call was for something great. The Morales family was surprised by bikes and toys that were donated during the “Burn Foundation Toy Drive.”

“I’m excited for my kids because we’ve been through a lot,” said Theresa Gomez.

Theresa’s husband passed away this year, leaving her to raise their seven children, ages 3 to 16.

I like doing it for the parents in the sense that, as a parent, sometimes you try to give everything to your kids, or as much as you can, but there are those times when you genuinely cannot,” added Reynoso.

Big smiles all around as Santa’s Helpers passed out gifts to all the neighbors on St. Nick’s list.

To top it all off, Christmas dinner was donated by Mariana’s Supermarket.