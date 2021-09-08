Emergency exercise at McCarran Airport Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re heading to McCarran International Airport tomorrow morning and see activity on the tarmac, don’t be alarmed by sirens and emergency personnel. This is just an emergency exercise for local first responders.

Every three years, the FAA requires this drill for the airport, airlines, and local first responders to make sure their large-scale emergency response is up to par.

“If you see smoke and emergency vehicles, don’t be alarmed – it’s all part of the drill,” McCarran Airport posted to Twitter.

HAPPENING TOMORROW: The airport, airlines and local first responders will stage a mock disaster on the airfield. If you see smoke and emergency vehicles, don't be alarmed — it's all part of the drill. The exercise will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Learn more 👇 pic.twitter.com/MeS42GptS9 — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) September 8, 2021

Again, this test is happening Thursday morning at McCarran International Airport.