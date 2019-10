LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - The NHL has suspended Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks for 3 games for his actions in Sunday nights game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Sharks and Kane are allowed to appeal today's decision by the league.

Midawy through the third period, an altercation in a preseason game between Evander Kane and defenseman Deryk Engelland occurred. Linseman Kiel Murchison stepped in between the two players. As the players were skating away, Engelland crossed checked Kane in the side. Kane retaliated with a slash that appeared to catch Murchison. As Kane turned back up ice, Murchison stepped in, knocking Kane to the ice. When Kane attempted to skate away, he shoved the linesman in the chest.