Emergency blood shortage, American Red Cross puts out call for donors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The peak in coronavirus cases as summer came to an end has had a dramatic impact on blood donations.

According to the American Red Cross, the supply is at its lowest post-summer level since 2015 and says it must collect 10,000 additional blood products nationwide each week over the next month so there is enough blood supply to meet hospital and patient needs.

Donors of all blood types, especially O, are encouraged to make an appointment to donate blood.

The Red Cross is offering some gifts as a way of saying thanks. All those who give through Sept. 30 will receive a limited-edition, football-inspired Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, plus a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts.* Those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**

You can donate at the following locations in Clark County:

Boulder City 10/14/2021: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 200 Wilson Circle

Henderson 10/5/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Henderson – Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Rd. 10/6/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Henderson Nevada Anthem Hills Stake, 875 Rich Perez Jr. Dr. 10/9/2021: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Water Street Chapel, 400 S. Water St.



Las Vegas 9/28/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Rd., Ste., #110 9/29/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N Buffalo Dr. 9/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., United Way of Southern Nevada, 5830 W Flamingo Rd. 10/1/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Southern Glazer’s Wine, Spirits, & Beer, 8400 S. Jones 10/5/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Wells Fargo – S. Rainbow Blvd., 2501 S Rainbow Blvd. 10/6/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Gramercy, 9275 W Russell Rd. 10/7/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lowe’s, 7751 N El Capitan Way 10/7/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane 10/7/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Dr. 10/8/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Las Vegas Nevada Skye Canyon Stake, 10070 W Azure Dr. 10/9/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas Strip South, 7740 S. Las Vegas Blvd. South 10/13/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Way of Southern Nevada, 5830 W Flamingo Rd. 10/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas, 9420 W. Sahara Ave., #100 10/15/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lowe’s, 6050 W Craig Rd.



Mesquite 10/12/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., City of Mesquite, 100 West Old Mill Rd.





