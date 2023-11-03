LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An embattled charter school in Las Vegas is being accused in a complaint of not making retirement contributions for its employees.

The Nevada Public Employees Retirement System filed a complaint with the Department of Taxation last week, stating TEACH Las Vegas owes $327,881 in retirement contributions.

8 News Now previously reported on this issue last month when several teachers accused the charter school of not having paid into PERS for several months.

According to staff 8 News Now interviewed, 17 out of TEACH Las Vegas’ 23 teachers resigned from the school in early October.

According to the complaint, TEACH Las Vegas didn’t make a payment from February to August 2023.

TEACH Las Vegas’s school board is scheduled to discuss the missed PERS payments on Monday.