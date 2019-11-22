Email sent in error alerts Frontier passengers of cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frontier Airlines passengers may have received an email that was sent in error tonight. Some customers received the message stating part of their upcoming travel was changed, and they had to call a number to rebook.

The way time when calling the rebooking number was over an hour. Frontier has since notified customers the initial email was indeed sent in error.

Frontier notified customers the initial email was sent in error. The company Tweeted, “This evening, a technical problem generated an email to some customers stating their upcoming flight was cancelled. This email was sent in error. We sincerely apologize. You may confirm the details of your trip by entering your confirmation number on our website.”