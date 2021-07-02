Ely State Prison inmates on hunger strike to protest new restrictions, state says

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A dozen inmates have been on a hunger strike to protest rules at Ely State Prison in eastern Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said Thursday that inmates segregated from the general prison population for disciplinary, protective or administrative reasons were protesting new restrictions on what items can be purchased or received in the prison’s segregation housing wings.

Officials said they were monitoring the health of the strikers and implemented the changes in policy after inmates used canteen items to assault or hurl substances at correctional officers.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada said it had been in contact with the inmates and accused the prison of misinterpreting state law.