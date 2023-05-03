LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There will be more Boring Company tunnels under Las Vegas as the Elon Musk-founded company has received approval to extend its transportation system.

Clark County officials announced Tuesday that the “Vegas Loop” underground transportation system had been approved for 18 new stations and approximately 25 miles of tunnels.

Map provided by Clark County on Twitter

Among the new stations on a map released Wednesday:

Palace Station

Town Square

Blue Diamond Road at Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas Boulevard at Harmon Avenue

Area 15

Symphony Park

LV Premium Outlets

Medical Center District (near UMC)

The English Hotel

El Cortez

Spring Mountain Road at Valley View Boulevard

Thomas & Mack Center

UNLV Housing and several other campus stations

The current operational section of the Vegas Loop is a three-station tunnel spanning 1.7 miles at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“LVCC Loop connects the LVCC New Exhibit Hall with the existing campus (North/Central/South Halls), and reduces a 45 minute cross-campus walk time to approximately 2 minutes,” said the Boring Company’s website.

The Boring Company, founded by Elon Musk, has plans that will include areas of Clark County, as well as Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Loop’s construction so far has been in Clark County’s jurisdiction, but the City of Las Vegas will likely start working on plans this summer, according to spokesman Jace Radke.

“The company is still working on their expansion plans into the city of Las Vegas jurisdiction. These plans will likely come before the City Council sometime this summer,” Radke said. “They have not started any construction in the city at this point.”