LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elon Musk’s Boring Company will start to tunnel under the Las Vegas Convention Center Friday. The tunnel will be for his underground people mover.

The project is expected to cost about $52 million. The people mover will have three passenger stations to get people from one side to the other side in about one minute.

It is slated to be finished in January 2021. The system will have the potential to expand to the airport, the Strip or to downtown Las Vegas.