Elon Musk’s Boring Company completes digging second ‘People Mover’ tunnel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The underground tunnel network at the expanded Las Vegas Convention Center reached another milestone. Digging has been completed on the second tunnel under the convention center.

Overnight, crews with Elon Musk’s Boring Company completed the digging signaling the end of the first phase with the $52.5 million project. It will be the first commercial transportation project for Musk’s company.

Work crews will now focus on building an underground stations and the two above-ground stations. Once completed the loop will move people under the convention on a 1.4 mile loop. It will turn what would be a 15-minute walk into a quick ride under two minutes. It will move 4,000 people an hour in self-driving Tesla vehicles.

Musk, the billionaire behind Tesla and SpaceX has said he envisions that one day the “people mover” could run up and down the Las Vegas Strip from the airport to downtown.

The project is scheduled to be done in January of 2021 at the same time the expansion of the convention center is finished. That will be just before the start of the Consumer Electronics Show.