Elon Musk has launched AI.X Corp. in Nevada, according to business filings listed at the Nevada Secretary of State website. (AP File Photo)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elon Musk has launched what appears to be an artificial intelligence company in Nevada, according to a business filing with the Secretary of State.

A.XI Corp. was incorporated in the state on March 9, according to a search of filings at the Nevada Secretary of State website.

The filing lists Musk as the director and Jared Birchall, considered by many business analysts to be Musk’s right-hand man, as secretary.

The filing says X.AI Corp. has authorized the sale of 100 million shares for the privately held company.

A report in the Financial Times says Musk has been hiring engineers and talking with investors of Tesla and Space X to launch an AI startup that would rival Open AI.