Elon Musk company wants to construct Vegas Loop underground transit system

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elon Musk’s tunneling company has taken the first steps to construct an underground transit system that will extend into the tourism corridor, including downtown Las Vegas and the Allegiant stadium.

During the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, LVCVA President and CEO, Steve Hill, said The Boring Company, which is constructing an underground transit system at the convention center, recently submitted a special use permit application to the city of Las Vegas and intends to file a land use application with Clark County soon.

According to the LVCVA, the Vegas Loop would consist of tunnels stretching as far north as downtown Las Vegas, throughout the Strip corridor, and as far south as the Allegiant Stadium if Stadium Authority approves it this week. Click here to see a map of the proposed route.

Passengers will be whisked through tunnels in all-electric Tesla vehicles.

“The Vegas Loop will be a game changer for our visitors seeking to quickly access world-class attractions and resorts throughout the destination in a fun and convenient way,” says Hill.

The first commercial underground tunneling endeavor for the company began with the construction of the $52 million Convention Center Loop connecting the existing 3.2 million square foot Las Vegas Convention Center to its $980 million West Hall expansion. The Loop will transport convention attendees across the 200-acre campus in under two minutes in Tesla vehicles.

The Convention Center Loop is scheduled for completion this January.

“We are very excited about the future of Loop transportation in Las Vegas and are grateful for the enthusiasm shown by Clark County, the City of Las Vegas, the LVCVA, the resorts, and attractions,” Vegas Loop’s President Steve Davis says.