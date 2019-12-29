Elon Musk announces possible completion date for underground ‘people mover’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elon Musk’s underground transit system at the Convention Center could be up and running in 2020. The billionaire tweeted this weekend saying he hopes his ‘Boring Company’s’ project is fully operational in the next year.
Previous plans from Musk and the LVCVA have said the system would be ready for the January 2021 CES Trade Show.
Once operational, autonomous vehicles will move up to 16 people around the Convention Center at a time.
The Boring Company has proposed something similar in Los Angeles and Chicago.