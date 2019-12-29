Elon Musk announces possible completion date for underground ‘people mover’

FILE – In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Elon Musk’s underground transit system at the Convention Center could be up and running in 2020. The billionaire tweeted this weekend saying he hopes his ‘Boring Company’s’ project is fully operational in the next year.

Hopefully fully operational in 2020 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2019

Previous plans from Musk and the LVCVA have said the system would be ready for the January 2021 CES Trade Show.

Once operational, autonomous vehicles will move up to 16 people around the Convention Center at a time.

The Boring Company has proposed something similar in Los Angeles and Chicago.