Ellis Island hosting rapid-hire job fairs Tuesday, Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casinos are feeling the wave of business coming back to Las Vegas, prompting hiring events and more job opportunities.

Family-owned and operated Ellis Island is looking to increase its workforce amid easing restrictions and larger capacity limits.

It is hosting company-wide, rapid-hire job fairs on Tuesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 22. There will be two sessions each day; the first from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The property will be conducting interviews, offering jobs, and processing employment all onsite. They are looking to hire for positions across all Ellis Island properties including Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery, Village Pubs, and the Mt. Charleston Lodge.

Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their current resume, valid identification, and required work cards, if applicable, to the job fair.

It will be held at The Front Yard at Ellis Island, which is located at 4250 Koval Lane.