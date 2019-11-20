Ellis Island Casino, Hotel & Brewery announces exciting opening coming December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fun new spot is coming to Las Vegas in just a couple of weeks. Ellis Island Casino, Hotel & Brewery announced The Front Yard, its new beer garden, restaurant and entertainment venue, will open on Friday, Dec. 6.

The two-story venue is located on Koval Lane, where patrons will enjoy views of the Las Vegas Strip from a second-floor atrium and a beautiful outdoor setting complete with “Instagram-worthy” garden walls.

The Front Yard’s menu is shaping up to be delicious, complete with dishes that will incorporate craft beers from Ellis Island Brewery, Ellis family favorite recipes and beer straight from the brewery to the tap.

“We’re so excited to welcome everybody into The Front Yard,” said Christina Ellis, director of marketing for Ellis Island, in a press release. “The space is so beautiful! We couldn’t be happier with the menu, and on top of that, it’s just a great spot to grab a beer.”

Sports fanatics may have also just found their new haven to watch big games thanks to an 18-foot big screen. Live entertainment will also be a staple, with Ellis Island welcoming local acts, headliners and much more.

For information on hours, booking the venue for events and more, visit Ellis Island’s website.