Elko McDonald’s worker fatally shot through drive-up window

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol and police in Elko are investigating the fatal shooting of an employee at a McDonald’s restaurant just off Interstate 80.

Authorities say they’re looking for a person of interest after a man walked up to the drive-thru and shot a juvenile female worker through the window at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports the shooter fled on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she later was pronounced dead.

Elko police say the person of interest is a man with dark hair, mustache and beard who should be considered armed and dangerous.