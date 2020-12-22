Elko man killed in avalanche in western Wyoming mountains

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — An Elko man has died Friday in the mountains of western Wyoming after the snowmobile he was riding was overtaken by an avalanche.

The Bridger Teton Avalanche Center said the man was partially buried by the slide and killed.

A report on a Jackson Hole news website identified the man as Brandon Jones, 41.

Jones, 41, was snowmobiling away from his group late on Dec. 18 on a slope of what locals call “Suicide Mountain” when he triggered a medium-sized avalanche, according to the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

It was one of the first avalanche fatalities in the U.S. so far this winter.

The victim had deployed an airbag intended to help people survive avalanches but was at least partially buried, avalanche center officials reported. One account indicated is leg was visible above the surface, but it took 10-15 minutes to dig him out.

A funeral service for Jones is planned Wednesday in Malad, Idaho.