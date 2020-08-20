Elko County postpones school to Sept. 8, switching away from classrooms

ELKO — The Elko County School Board in Nevada has decided to follow the lead of the state’s largest school district in Las Vegas and begin the new school year with only distance learning to help guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

The board voted unanimously to push back the beginning of the school year until Sept. 8.

School resumes next week in Las Vegas on a strictly remote basis until the Clark County School Board determines COVID-19 trends have improved enough to satisfy multiple criteria.

That includes a downward trajectory of documented cases over a 14-day period.