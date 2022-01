LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A lockdown placed at Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas at around 2:30 p.m has since been lifted.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD), it’s possible shots were fired in the area, but not at the school.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.