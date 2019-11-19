Elizabeth Warren talks housing proposal during community summit in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidates have been all over Southern Nevada for the last few days. This morning, Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke at the “West Side Pride” black community summit in North Las Vegas, hosted by Nevada Partners.

Warren spoke about her housing proposal, which includes a $500 billion federal investment that she says would build more than 3 million new housing units.

“That’s housing units in cities, that’s housing units in small towns, it’s housing units in rural areas. And, it’s housing for working families, for the working poor, for the poor poor, for the homeless, housing for seniors who want to age in place, housing for people with disabilities, housing for people who are returning from incarceration and need a place to live,” Warren stated.

Warren says she would pay for that by lowering the estate tax threshold from $22 million to $7 million.

Senator Kamala Harris also spoke at that event, and Julian Castro was at an event in Northern Nevada.