Eligible homeless receive COVID vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The push continues to get as many Nevadans vaccinated as possible. Some of the most vulnerable were getting vaccinated Wednesday.

Several organizations came together to fill the parking lot at Lutheran Social Services to provide numerous services to the homeless, including COVID-19 vaccines.

Anyone who met eligibility requirements was offered a vaccine shot.

Physical assistant students from Touro University Nevada were on hand to answer questions, provide health screenings and give the shot.

“We’ve always been committed to getting out and helping our community. So, we’ve been doing events like this for a long time. So great, now that things are opening up and people are immunized and our numbers are going down. So great that we can get back to providing medical care, but also providing vaccines. I think vaccines are going to be the real key to getting Las Vegas back on its feet,” said Rebecca Edgeworth, Touro University Nevada.

Those 55 and older with underlying conditions received the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. More similar clinics are planned for the future.