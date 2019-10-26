‘Elf,’ ‘Incredibles 2’ to play at Las Vegas Ballpark for movie nights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Ballpark is continuing their movie nights at the park this November with two family friendly movies.

Guests are encouraged to show up in their favorite super hero costume to watch Incredibles 2 on Thursday, Nov. 7. The film will start at 7:05 p.m.

In case you missed it, we will be adding another Flicks on the Field movie screening of Incredibles 2 on Nov. 7th 🦸‍♂️



Join for film fun with a SUPER costume contest! Fans are invited to dress as their favorite hero for a chance to win a special prize!



— Las Vegas Ballpark (@thelvballpark) October 23, 2019

Aviators mascots, Spruce Goose and Aviator, will be looking for their favorite costumes, and give away some Las Vegas Aviators swag.

And just a little over a week later, fans can head to the ballpark to watch a holiday film. The Las Vegas Ballpark hosted the “Pick-a-Flick” contest for fans to pick their favorite holiday film to debut at the park. The winning film to be displayed on the field Friday, Nov. 15 is Elf (2003).

Thank you to everyone who came out to tonight’s Flicks on the Field screening!🍿



ICYMI: we have announced our fan Pick-A-Flick and the winner is…. ELF!



— Las Vegas Ballpark (@thelvballpark) October 18, 2019

This movie will also start at 7:05 p.m. Any fans who show their ‘America First’ debit card at the box office on Nov. 15 will receive one free pair of tickets.

Admission for both movies is $2 a person. Children ages two and under are free to attend.