LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Resorts World Las Vegas has partnered with Elephant Parade, a social enterprise dedicated to elephant welfare and conservation using art designed by artists and celebrities.

On Wednesday, May 25 an art installation featuring 26 life-sized decorated baby elephant statues will be unveiled at The District in Resorts World.

This will mark the first-ever stop by Elephant Parade in Las Vegas. The installation will take place through Labor Day weekend, and the art will be auctioned off to benefit elephant welfare programs.

For more information, visit this link.