Elementary students explore the moon through special presentation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, CCSD students at Bryan Elementary School had the opportunity to learn more about the moon. The district partnered with the Aldrin Family Foundation to bring ShareSpace Education Executive Director, Jim Christensen, to the school auditorium to give an interactive presentation to students.

Students became part of the presentation as Christensen explained the sciences and fun facts about the moon and its relationship to earth.

The materials used in the presentation are part of the Aldrin Family Foundation’s Giant Moon Maps™ and Giant Mars Maps™ education packages, which were donated to the teachers and students after being used for the presentation.