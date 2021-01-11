Elementary school posts banner to honor Eric Echevarria after fatal crash

A banner in memory of Eric Echevarria is posted at Abston Elementary School in the southwest valley.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A banner in honor of Eric Echevarria has been placed on a fence at Abston Elementary School, where he worked as a janitor for nearly two decades.

Echevarria’s family said we was loved by people at Abston. The banner reads, “Thank you for your years of dedication and service to our community. All of our love, Your Abston Elementary staff.”

Echevarria, 52, was killed in a Dec. 30 crash that involved Bishop Gorman basketball star Zaon Collins.

Collins is charged with DUI resulting in death. According to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, “The DUI charge stems from the fact that Mr. Collins tested positive for 3.0 ng/ML of THC (marijuana). Anything above 2.0 ng/ML is considered impaired.”

Echevarria, an Army veteran, will be laid to rest Jan. 30, according to a family member.

At a Jan. 3 vigil, Evelina Sulrzycki, his sister-in-law, said, “My family is hurting, we’re in pain. I feel that justice hasn’t been served and I know it’s too soon to speak, but we are hoping that something does happen,” she said.

Echevarria was described as a happy man — always smiling, joking around with a heart of gold. He was originally from New York, but spent the last 23 years here in Las Vegas.