LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More Las Vegas schools announced the disruption of classes Friday amid a teacher shortage, according to a letter from the school principals.

A letter sent to parents of Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School students Friday announced the cancellation of classes. According to the letter from Daniel Hungerford, principal of the school, there was an “unexpected number” of teachers absent.

Childcare services were offered for elementary school-aged students at a nearby community center.

The letter, delivered to parents Friday, read, in part, “We are canceling school today at Givens Elementary School. Please do not send your children to campus today, Friday, September 8th.”

“There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today.”

“We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience.”

The cancellation comes as the latest in a string of recent closures related to teacher shortages. On Tuesday, classes at Gibson Elementary School in Henderson were canceled for the same reasons, as were sessions on Wednesday at Monaco Middle School, located near Lake Mead and Nellis in Las Vegas.

A similar letter, confirmed by Clark County School District officials to be sent from school principal Laura Dickensheets, was also sent to families of C.T. Sewell Elementary School students in Henderson.