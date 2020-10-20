Electronic bikes growing in popularity as people explore alternative forms of exercise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the hottest forms of transportation these days is the e-bike. Millions around the globe are using them to get around town and to have fun.

A bike shop on the southwest part of town is also seeing this booming trend.

McGhie’s used to stock about 300 e-bike’s at any given time, but that’s down to 50 as the pandemic has people exploring alternative forms of exercise.

“They sell really fast once we get them,” said Randy McGhie, owner of McGhie’s Ski and Bike Shop.

The hottest global trend in exercise is what some are calling it. “In Europe over half the bikes sold are e-bikes, this country headed that way,” added McGhie.

McGhie’s stocks more e-bikes than regular bikes now. He’s been selling them for at least ten years. In the last two years, he says it has really taken off.

E-bikes have multiples gears, are heavier than regular bikes, and their tires are wider too. E-bikes have various levels of electrical assistance.

“You can basically take somebody who is not in good physical shape, they can do stuff on a bike that they could never do,” said McGhie.

The trend has received a boost this year too because of the pandemic. People are using them to commute and just for fun.

Bike shops are also seeing a surge in sales for husbands and wives who want to ride together.

“My wife switched over to one. I used to have to wait for her, and now she waits for me on the tops of the hill,” added McGhie.

McGhie says the worldwide boom in cycles has demanded his shop sales four times what it was a year ago.

“We have a hard time buying helmet, we have a hard time buying pumps,” said McGhie.

Because the worldwide supply chain has slowed down due to the pandemic, bicycles, e-bikes and their parts are hard to come by.

“Fortunately sales are good, just be a lot better if we could get more bikes,” added McGhie.

Electronic bikes range in cost from about $900 to $8,000.

The Treck Town Go starter e-bike at McGhie’s is about $1,500. Right now they are out of stock, but a new shipment of those will arrive in just a few weeks.

McGhie’s gets in about 20 to 30 new bikes every week.