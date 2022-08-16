LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Fire Department is investigating an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the corner of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.

Metropolitan Police Department air unit spotted a smoldering fire on top of the sphere which is currently under construction.

According to CCFD initially, site personnel were unaware of the fire.

Four fire crews were sent up to investigate the fire when it was determined to be an electrical fire.

It is not known what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

In all eight engines, two trucks were used to investigate the scene, according to CCFD.