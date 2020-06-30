Electrical fire at Circa hotel construction site

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas fire crews responded to an early morning fire Tuesday at the Circa construction site in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, there was an electrical fire on the fourth floor which was reported just before 4 a.m. No injuries were reported.

F3S TOC: 3:57 AM. 18 Fremont St CIRCA Hi-Rise Hotel electrical fire on 4th flr under construction – OUT, no extension, some units being released, no inj’s reported. Crews picking up. #PIO1NEWS E1,201,10,3,4, T1,8, R1,201,301, HR44, EMS1, AR3, B1,5, PIO1. Incident #0227732 W5 pic.twitter.com/jPnpPimW9f — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 30, 2020

The Circa, which will only accept guests 21 and older, began accepting guest room reservations last week for dates starting Dec. 28. The 777-guest room hotel is under construction on the Fremont Street Experience and boasts the largest sportsbook in Las Vegas.