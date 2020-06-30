1  of  2
Electrical fire at Circa hotel construction site
Flamingo westbound closed due to police activity

Photo credit: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas fire crews responded to an early morning fire Tuesday at the Circa construction site in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, there was an electrical fire on the fourth floor which was reported just before 4 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The Circa, which will only accept guests 21 and older, began accepting guest room reservations last week for dates starting Dec. 28. The 777-guest room hotel is under construction on the Fremont Street Experience and boasts the largest sportsbook in Las Vegas. 

