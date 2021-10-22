Electric vehicles to be showcased at Las Vegas park Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More consumers are showing interest in electric cars especially with rising gas prices. NV Energy is hosting an electric vehicle showcase to give people a close-up look at some of the different cars that are available.

“The technology has come so far in electric vehicles in the past couple of years. The costs are down, the amount of money you spend to charge the vehicle is down as compared to what you would spend for a gasoline car, and the varieties of what a customer can purchase now. here’s so much variety; a lot of options,” said Adam Grant, manager, PowerShift, NV Energy.

On the fence about buying an electric vehicle? NV energy is hosting an electric vehicle showcase tomorrow at Bruce Trent park. I got to be one of the first drivers of the first fully electric car by #Volkswagen @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/einnEWt48n — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) October 22, 2021

The vehicles at the event will include Tesla, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Vovlo, and a Ford Mustang Mach E.

“We want to showcase the great things they can do for the environment by going electric with your cars,” Grant said.

The Las Vegas Electric Vehicle Showcase takes place at Bruce Trent Park on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park is located at 8851 Vegas Drive near Rampart Boulevard.

The first 80 attendees will get a free lunch.

NV Energy has more information on electric vehicles at this link.