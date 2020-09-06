Electric companies ask customers to conserve energy Sunday afternoon during historic heat wave

Global warming from the sun and burning, Heatwave hot sun, Climate change, Heat stroke

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanks to record-breaking heat across the western United States, electric companies are now asking for customers to conserve energy. NV Energy, along with other companies based in California are asking users to conserve energy from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday.

Below is a list of quick measures to conserve energy during the time period:

Turn off lights

Turn off pool pumps

Unplug appliances not in use

Avoid cooking indoors on your stove or using the oven

Use the microwave to cook or warm food

Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning during this time, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 4 p.m.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible

Close window coverings to keep the heat out

Do not charge electric vehicles between 4 and 9 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE.