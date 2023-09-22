LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Zion National Park has five new electric buses and they went into service this week, according to a Thursday news release.

The buses are the first of a new fleet that is replacing the park’s propane-powered vehicles, which have been used for more than 20 years. The buses run through Zion Canyon, taking park visitors between Springville, Utah, and several stops in the park. The park recorded its 90-millionth passenger this summer.

The $33 million conversion is being paid for with funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“The Zion Canyon Shuttle System has a bright future,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent, said.

KOLOB CANYONS: Repairs have begun on the road into Kolob Canyons. The entrance is off Interstate 15 between St. George and Cedar City

A “divot” in the road after a landslide turned into a bigger problem as water caused the road to collapse down a hillside.

Before repairs began, limited access was allowed for pedestrians and bicycles, but the park service has closed the road completely during repairs. Trailheads above the worksite are also closed.