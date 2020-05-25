Election worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just two weeks before Nevada’s June 9 primary election, a worker in the Clark County Election department has tested positive for COVID-19.

County officials say the worker was in the main office, near the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, this weekend.

About 75 members of the public and 55 county staffers have been in the building this weekend.

The worker was wearing a mask the entire time they were in the facility, according to a news release from the county. Although officials do not believe the worker had any extended close contact with the public, they are advising people to take precautions.





“We have been in contact with the Southern Nevada Health District, and anyone who is believed to have been exposed will be contacted by the Health District,” county spokesman Dan Kulin said in a news release. “Anyone who is concerned about whether they were exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms, limit their contact with others, and contact their doctor if they develop any symptoms or have any questions or concerns.”

The Election Department main office at 965 Trade Drive in North Las Vegas is a ballot drop-off and voter registration location for the ongoing primary election.

Kulin said the building is closed at this time and is being sanitized. It is expected to be open Tuesday.

A complete schedule of voter registration and ballot drop-off locations is available at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote. Voters may also put their ballot in the regular mail. Ballots must be postmarked on or before June 9 to be counted.

Information about coronavirus public testing locations is available through www.snhd.info/covid.