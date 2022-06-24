LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s primary elections wrapped up on June 15, however many candidate signs are still lingering in empty lots throughout the valley.

Some residents told 8 News Now the signs are an eyesore that’s led to vandalism.

“Nobody asked us if we wanted election signs put up in our neighborhood, now that they’re there nobody is taking them down,” one resident said.

“It’s like a magnet for like vandalism, for people to like spray paint on them or do weird stuff on them and that’s not why we moved here,” Maya Meints-Henry a Las Vegas resident said.

The signs still standing aren’t illegal at this point.

Candidates have until Thursday, June 30 to take down all political signs, if they don’t they could be subjected to a fine.

Even if it might be legal to do so, it doesn’t mean that it’s right,” Henry added.