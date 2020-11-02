Election Countdown: Mail-in ballots still being accepted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The presidential election is just one day away and although in-person early voting ended Friday, you can still drop off your mail-in ballot.

Polling sites will open in less than 24 hours and state election officials expect a strong turnout even though records show more than 1 million ballots have been cast in Nevada.

Mail-in ballots can be dropped off Monday at the elections department and Tuesday at voting sites.

“Monday, we only have one facility available it is here at our office at 965 Trade Drive. We will be completely focused on making sure that we are ready for election day. On election day, the full vote allocation center will providing that. We do expect a number of voters to take advantage of that. A reminder to all voters, do not wait in line with those that want to vote in-person. Come to the front, there is a staffer there at the ballot box to make sure it is sealed and that you’ve signed it,” said Joe Gloria, Clark County registrar.

You have until Tuesday at 7 p.m. to return your mail-in ballot in person at polling locations.