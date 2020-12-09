LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 2020 is certainly a year to remember and no surprise, coronavirus and the election are the top search results on the popular Google internet search engine for both the United States and Nevada.
Google released its annual “Year in Search” list this week, which ranks the top search queries across several categories.
The top searches across the United States in 2020 were:
- Election results
- Coronavirus
- Kobe Bryant
The top searches in Nevada in 2020 were:
- Coronavirus
- Stimulus
- Election
- Nevada Unemployment Insurance
With many Americans working from home this year, a large number of search queries focused on how to make certain items. Google breaks down searches beginning with the phrase “How to make” with these top results:
- How to make hand sanitizer
- How to make a face mask with fabric
- How to make whipped coffee
In addition, Google lists several “beauty how-tos” as top searches:
- How to cut men’s hair at home
- How to plop hair
- How to color your hair at home
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris join North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as the top people searched on the platform in 2020.
Actor Tom Hanks, comedian Chris D’Elia and actress Jada Pinkett Smith lead the top searches for entertainers.
Take a deeper look at Google’s “Year in Search” list here.