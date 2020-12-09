FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. A French appeals court on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 upheld an order for Google to pay media companies to show their news content in search results. The Paris Court of Appeal rejected a challenge by the U.S. tech company, which had refused to comply with an order by France’s competition authority to negotiate with publishers and press agencies for payments to display their material. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 2020 is certainly a year to remember and no surprise, coronavirus and the election are the top search results on the popular Google internet search engine for both the United States and Nevada.

Google released its annual “Year in Search” list this week, which ranks the top search queries across several categories.

The top searches across the United States in 2020 were:

Election results Coronavirus Kobe Bryant

The top searches in Nevada in 2020 were:

Coronavirus Stimulus Election Nevada Unemployment Insurance

With many Americans working from home this year, a large number of search queries focused on how to make certain items. Google breaks down searches beginning with the phrase “How to make” with these top results:

How to make hand sanitizer How to make a face mask with fabric How to make whipped coffee

In addition, Google lists several “beauty how-tos” as top searches:

How to cut men’s hair at home How to plop hair How to color your hair at home

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris join North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as the top people searched on the platform in 2020.

Actor Tom Hanks, comedian Chris D’Elia and actress Jada Pinkett Smith lead the top searches for entertainers.

Take a deeper look at Google’s “Year in Search” list here.