Election 101: The 5 things you need to know to vote in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Don’t let the pandemic interrupt your voting process. 8 News Now’s I-Team has broken it down to 4 things that you need to know in order to vote in the presidential election.
1. YOU CAN STILL REGISTER TO VOTE
If you haven’t registered to vote , you can still register online or in-person before or on election day. If you register now, you will still have to vote in-person and verify your ID. If you are already registered you do not need to show ID at a polling place.
2. MAIL-IN BALLOT
- For mail-in ballots: Make sure you fill out ballot carefully and completely fill in the oval with blue or black ink only.
- To return the ballot: BE SURE to sign ballot and if someone else will be dropping it off for you, you must fill out an authorization.
- Must be postmarked by Election Day Nov. 3rd.
3. IN-PERSON VOTING
- REMINDER: You can vote at ANY in-person location.
- EARLY VOTING : The early voting window is Saturday, October 17 and runs through Friday, October 30th.
- EARLY VOTING SITES HERE: There 48 Early Voting locations and these times vary. To find a location near you click on the EARLY VOTING SITES LINK HERE.
- If you will be early voting in-person, you must do the following: mark your sample ballot before heading down there, wear a mask and wash your hands.
4. DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
For a complete list of mail drop-off locations click here.
5.VOTING SECURITY IN CLARK COUNTY
- Ballots are scanned, if a machine rejects the signature due to significant and multiple differences, and if two election workers also reject it, the Registrar’s Office is advised to contact the voter.
- The voter can then make sure his vote is counted by answering 3 personal questions on the App or on the phone at the Secretary of State’s office.