Election 101: The 5 things you need to know to vote in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Don’t let the pandemic interrupt your voting process. 8 News Now’s I-Team has broken it down to 4 things that you need to know in order to vote in the presidential election.

1. YOU CAN STILL REGISTER TO VOTE

If you haven’t registered to vote , you can still register online or in-person before or on election day. If you register now, you will still have to vote in-person and verify your ID. If you are already registered you do not need to show ID at a polling place.

Valid documents for proof of ID

2. MAIL-IN BALLOT

For mail-in ballots: Make sure you fill out ballot carefully and completely fill in the oval with blue or black ink only.

Make sure you fill out ballot carefully and completely fill in the oval with blue or black ink only. To return the ballot : BE SURE to sign ballot and if someone else will be dropping it off for you, you must fill out an authorization.

: BE SURE to sign ballot and if someone else will be dropping it off for you, you must fill out an authorization. Must be postmarked by Election Day Nov. 3rd.

3. IN-PERSON VOTING

REMINDER: You can vote at ANY in-person location.

You can vote at ANY in-person location. EARLY VOTING : The early voting window is Saturday, October 17 and runs through Friday, October 30th.

The early voting window is Saturday, October 17 and runs through Friday, October 30th. EARLY VOTING SITES HERE: There 48 Early Voting locations and these times vary. To find a location near you click on the EARLY VOTING SITES LINK HERE.

If you will be early voting in-person, you must do the following: mark your sample ballot before heading down there, wear a mask and wash your hands.

If you plan to early vote in-person, follow above Early Voting Rules.

4. DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

For a complete list of mail drop-off locations click here.

5.VOTING SECURITY IN CLARK COUNTY