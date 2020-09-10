Eldorado High School to host new ‘Stop, Swab & Go’ drive-thru location next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new “Stop, Swab & Go” COVID-19 testing site will be open Monday through Friday next week. The drive-thru location will be at Eldorado High School near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue.

This will be an additional location to the three sites currently stationed across the Las Vegas valley.

The drive-thru testing will be located in the school’s parking lot, while walk-up testing is available in the school gym.

Free testing as part of the “Stop, Swab & Go” program is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Las Vegas locations.

Below is a list of all “Stop, Swab & Go” locations in Southern Nevada.

Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino, 777 W. Lake Mead Pkwy. in Henderson, 89015

Texas Station Hotel and Casino, 2101 Texas Star Lane in North Las Vegas, 89032

Sam Boyd Stadium, 7000 E. Russell Road, 89122

Eldorado High School, 1139 Linn Lane, 89110

City of Mesquite Streets Division Garage, 725 Hardy Way, Mesquite, Nev., 89027. (Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to noon Sept. 10, 14, 15, 16 and 17.)

Tests are available to anyone who wants to be tested, whether people have symptoms or not.

You can register for appointments HERE. Those who don’t register ahead of time can register on-site.