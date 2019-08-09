Eldorado High School principal placed on leave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eldorado High School Principal Dave Wilson has been placed on leave.

The Clark County School District said Friday that Wilson has been assigned to home, and he is still receiving pay.

Wilson has worked for the district since 1991.

The following was sent to parents of Eldorado students today:

Good afternoon, Eldorado High School families.

We are sending this message to inform you that the Region 3 Team (Dr. Karla Loria, Mrs. Jill Pendleton, and Dr. Dustin Mancl) will be supporting the students and staff at Eldorado High School in the absence of Principal David Wilson.

The entire Eldorado High School faculty looks forward to welcoming our students back on Monday, August 12th at 7:00 A.M.

As a reminder, freshman orientation will be held on Friday, August 9th at 12:00 P.M. and Open House is also scheduled for Friday, August 9th at 5:00 P.M.

Thank you and we look forward to an outstanding school year!

