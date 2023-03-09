A Care Flight aircraft crashed in northern Nevada on Friday night with medical workers and a patient onboard. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An elderly woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle in North Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street.

According to police, a woman in her 70s was crossing the street when a vehicle traveling westbound on Lake Mead Boulevard went through a green light at the intersection and hit the woman.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors, police said.

According to police, it is unknown if the pedestrian was in or outside of a crosswalk.