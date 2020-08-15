Elderly victim dies following Saturday morning house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead following a house fire Saturday morning. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire at 11:30 Saturday morning in the 3600 block of Barcelona Street.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they were alerted that an elderly resident may be trapped inside. Ten minutes after the original call, the victim was recovered from the building.

The 94-year-old man was unresponsive and unconscious when crews found them. He was taken to the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and was later pronounced dead.

Crews knocked the fire down at approximately 11:48 a.m. Fire Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunction of an electronic component in the victim’s bedroom.

While the fire has been designated as “accidental,” officials want to remind the public to use only approved electronic devices in your home and to ensure they are in good working order. Extension cords should not be used as permanent wiring and should never be run under carpets or through walls. Also, never overload electrical outlets.

This is the sixth fatal fire this year in Clark County.