Elderly victim dies after DUI crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police say an elderly victim is dead after a two-vehicle DUI crash. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of North Aliante Parkway, just north of Elkhorn Road.

There is not very much information on the crash at this point, but NLV Police tell 8 News Now that the elderly victim was leaving a senior community when the incident happened.

Police say there was an arrest made, and impairment was a factor in the crash. NLV PD is still investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.