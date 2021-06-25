Elderly man last seen in February found dead in closet, suspect arrested for murder

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Deputies found the body of a Nevada man last seen in February in a closet at his home, and investigators said the man who they say is responsible for his death was caught in Colorado.

Police in Aurora, Colorado, arrested Jeff Caraballo, 38, of Pahrump, on Friday. Caraballo was seen driving the victim’s vehicle, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were called to the home in the 1100 block of Six Shooter Avenue earlier this week and determined a homicide had occurred.

Caraballo faces a charge of open murder.

The victim’s name, his exact age nor his cause of death were released.