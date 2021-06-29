Elderly man dies months after December 2020 crash in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 83-year-old man has died months after a crash that occurred in the central valley. He was identified as Jalal Abtahi.

The incident occurred the morning of December 22, 2020, at Sahara and South 17th Street.

Police say a 2009 Honda Accord failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and turned left in front of Abtahi’s 2018 Honda CR-V, causing the crash. The driver of the Accord remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Abtahi succumbed to his injuries at Sunrise Hospital. His death marks the 64th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

This investigation is ongoing.