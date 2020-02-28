Elderly man arrested for homicide

Breaking News
HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A 72-year-old man is in custody after an elderly woman was found dead in Henderson Friday morning. Narciso Ramos was arrested for open murder with a deadly weapon and booked into the Henderson Detention Center.

Police say they got a 911 call of “unknown trouble” in the 600 block of National Street on Friday morning. Once at the scene, officials found a woman who was deceased. They also spoke with a male at the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed a disturbance between 72-year-old Ramos and a 75-year-old woman. The deceased woman had sustained blunt force trauma to her head, resulting her death.

Police are still investigating and have not released the identification of the woman.

