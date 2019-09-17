Update: Coroner identifies elderly couple found dead in murder-suicide

Metro Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Central part of the Valley.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office identified an elderly couple found dead in a murder-suicide as 78-year-old William Wilson and Judy A. Wilson, a 75-year-old of Las Vegas.

The coroner said William’s cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and ruled a suicide. Judy’s death was rule a homicide, caused by a gunshot wound to the head.

After receiving a call from dispatch to do a welfare check at a residence in the central part of the Valley on Monday morning, Metro Police arrived and found the couple suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced them deceased.

Investigators from LVMPD Homicide Unit reported that the Wilsons lived together at the residence located 4400 block of Thompson Circle.

Metro Police is asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the internet here.