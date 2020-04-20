Elba and wife, recovering from coronavirus, to help others

FILE – In a Saturday, July 13, 2019 file photo, cast member Idris Elba, center, arrives with his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba, left, and Isan Elba, right, at the Los Angeles premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”, at the Dolby Theatre. Idris Elba says he and his wife had their lives “turned around” after contracting the coronavirus. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) — Idris Elba says he and his wife had their lives “turned around” after contracting the coronavirus.

The British actor called the experience “definitely scary and unsettling and nervous.”

Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba are recovering in New Mexico and are now focused on their new roles as United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors.

They are working with the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on farmers and food producers in rural areas.